COVID-19: +3500 new cases and 21 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-22T15:05:26+0000
COVID-19: +3500 new cases and 21 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 3,655 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday. 

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 21 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4,778 patients has achieved full recovery. 

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,164,149 patients have contracted the virus, 1,076,804 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 92.5%), and 16,158 passed away.

The report added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 520,491.

