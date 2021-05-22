COVID-19: +3500 new cases and 21 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 3,655 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 21 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4,778 patients has achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,164,149 patients have contracted the virus, 1,076,804 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 92.5%), and 16,158 passed away.

The report added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 520,491.