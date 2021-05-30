COVID-19: +3400 new cases and 17 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 3,474 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 17 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4,365 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,197,082 patients have contracted the virus, 1,111,466 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 92.8%), and 16,351 passed away.

The report added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 587,728, with 13,220 receiving their jabs today