Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered on Wednesday more than 70 deaths from COVID-19.

Today's, Wednesday, daily epidemiological report of COVID-19 pandemic registered 3413 recovery cases today; bringing the total to 319,784 cases, while The total number of new confirmed cases rose to 3,923, making the total 39,1004 cases. The death toll amounted to 9604 after registering 73 new deaths.