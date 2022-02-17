COVID-19: 32 deaths and 2246 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2022-02-17T13:53:50+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2246 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 32 deaths and 3849 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2286451 patients have contracted the 2208663 of whom fully recovered (at a recovery rate of 96.6%), and 24824 passed away.

