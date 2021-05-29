COVID-19: +3000 new cases and 23 mortalities in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 3,257 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 23 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 5,425 patients have achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,193,608 patients have contracted the virus, 1,107,101 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 92.6%), and 16,334 passed away.

The report added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 582,534.