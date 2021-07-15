Report

COVID-19: 30 mortalities and +9,300 confirmed cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-15T13:46:06+0000
COVID-19: 30 mortalities and +9,300 confirmed cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed over 9,300 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths from its complications in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 9,337 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Thursday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,466,529.

The Ministry said that 6,505 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus, while 30 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,332,578 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 90.9% and a death toll of 17,707.

With 16,519 persons receiving their jabs today, the vaccination toll jumped to 1,104,878

