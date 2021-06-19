COVID-19: +3,500 new cases and 26 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-19T13:35:05+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 3,608 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 30 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,829 patients achieved full recovery. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,283,305 patients have contracted the virus, 1,196,114 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 93.2%), and 16,860 passed away. With 24,014 persons receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs today, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 vaccine recipients rose to 751,164.

