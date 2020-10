Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health and Environment released today's, Sunday, daily epidemiological report of COVID-19 in Iraq.

The ministry had registered 3,210 new cases during the past 24 hours, while the number of recoveries was 3,817. 52 patients passed away from the complications of the virus according to the statement.

It is noteworthy that the case counts and the death toll has been dipping over the past few days.