COVID-19: +3,000 new confirmed cases and 51 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-09-11T14:12:31+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 3,086 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.  

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 51 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 6,685 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,947,211 patients have contracted the virus, 1,815,377 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 93.2%), and 21,455 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,028,029 today, with 20,716 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.

