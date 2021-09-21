Report

Category: Iraq News

2021-09-21
COVID-19: +3,000 new confirmed cases and 42 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 3,081 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 42 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4,454 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,981,493 patients have contracted the virus, 1,872,272 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 94.5%), and 21,911 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,498,842 today, with 115,805 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.

