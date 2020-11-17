Report

COVID-19: 2961 new cases and 40 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-17T13:50:16+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health registered on Tuesday 2961 new cases, 40 fatalities and 3460 recoveries. 

The total number of cases has reached 524503, while the total number of recovery cases amounted to 453025. The death toll is 11752.

