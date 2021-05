Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2767 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 27 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 5769 patients had achieved full recovery.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 472302 today, with 3825 taking their jab in the past day.