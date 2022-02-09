COVID-19: 27 deaths and 4681 new cases in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 4681 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 30 deaths and 6000 recoveries were registered today.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 263525 patients have contracted the the virus, in which 216362 of whom fully recovered (at a recovery rate of 95.%), and 24600 died.

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 220.

Basra recorded the highest number of infections (592).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 17,646,332 tests in all governorates.

9,487,784 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 36th place globally.