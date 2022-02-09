Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 27 deaths and 4681 new cases in Iraq today 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-09T14:27:34+0000
COVID-19: 27 deaths and 4681 new cases in Iraq today 

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 4681 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 30 deaths and 6000 recoveries were registered today.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 263525 patients have contracted the the virus, in which 216362 of whom fully recovered (at a recovery rate of 95.%), and 24600 died.

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 220.

Basra recorded the highest number of infections (592).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 17,646,332 tests in all governorates.

9,487,784 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 36th place globally.

related

Covid-19: More than 4000 recoveries in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-29 11:22:16
Covid-19: More than 4000 recoveries in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-10 14:53:49
Covid-19: More than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Iraqi official contacts COVID-19 for the second time despite receiving the vaccine

Date: 2021-08-09 16:02:41
Iraqi official contacts COVID-19 for the second time despite receiving the vaccine

Covid-19: More than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-17 13:23:12
Covid-19: More than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

A Director -General at the Iraqi Sunni Endowment Diwan died of Coivd-19

Date: 2021-03-18 08:17:43
A Director -General at the Iraqi Sunni Endowment Diwan died of Coivd-19

Covid-19: no fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-02-15 11:57:28
Covid-19: no fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 8450 new cases and 30 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-22 13:36:01
COVID-19: 8450 new cases and 30 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: +900 new confirmed cases and 28 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-10-11 13:40:41
COVID-19: +900 new confirmed cases and 28 mortalities in Iraq today