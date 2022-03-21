Report
COVID-19: 262 new cases in Iraq today
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-03-21T14:06:20+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 262 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.
The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that two deaths and 957 recoveries were registered today.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2316306 patients have contracted the virus, 2274365 of whom fully recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.2%), and 25131 passed away.
