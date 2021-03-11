Report

COVID-19: 26 fatalities and +5100 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-11T13:27:28+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 26 fatalities, 5,170 new cases, and 3,057 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases has reached 745,642, including 647, 345 recoveries and 13,618 fatalities. 

Amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Country, the Government imposed on February 15 a partial and total lockdown, closed public sites,  prohibited gatherings, and shifted to online learning in schools and universities instead of on-premises attendance.

This week on Monday, The Iraqi government decided to extend the nationwide curfew intended to rein the spread of COVID-19 through March 22; a statement cited the Supreme Commission for National Safety said.

