COVID-19: 26 deaths and 4220 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 4220 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 26 deaths and 5504 recoveries were registered today.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2267745 patients have contracted the the virus, in which 2172866 of whom fully recovered (at a recovery rate of 95.8%), and 24626 died.

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 230.

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (649).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 17,670,573 tests in all governorates.

9,516,754 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 36th place globally.