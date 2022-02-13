COVID-19: 26 deaths and +2,000 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-13T14:05:51+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2,036 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 26 deaths and 5,228 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,275,571 patients have contracted the 2,188,135 of whom fully recovered (at a recovery rate of 96.2%), and 24,704 passed away.

related

No evidence for COVID-19 vaccine associated mortality, MoH spokesperson says

Date: 2021-07-21 14:33:53

Iraq resorts to the technique of coexisting with COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-09 17:54:13

Covid-19: About 750 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-03 13:17:27

As COVID-19 lockdown bites, disputed territories plunged into poverty

Date: 2021-02-24 12:02:18

COVID-19: 5882 new cases and 30 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-02 13:48:37

COVID-19: 3667 cases and 52 mortalities today in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-21 13:57:08

No surge in the COVID-19 infection rates among pupils, MoH assures

Date: 2021-11-06 13:15:21

Covid-19: one official dies in Iraq

Date: 2020-07-30 08:52:47