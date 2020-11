Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 3002 recoveries, 2530 new cases 44 fatalities of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries amounted to 428928, while the total number of cases has reached 498549. Moreover, there are 58294 inpatients and the death toll has reached 11327, since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.