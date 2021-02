Shafaq News / the Iraqi Ministry of environment registered 2530 new cases, 13 fatalities and 1008 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases has reached 639438, including 604822 recoveries and 13157 fatalities.

The Supreme Health and Safety Committee is scheduled to meet tomorrow, and may approve a series of measures recommended by the Ministry of Health to avoid another surge in the number of cases.