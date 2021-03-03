COVID-19: 25 fatalities and +5000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 25 fatalities, 5173 new, cases and 3463 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of cases has reached 708,951, including 646,619 recoveries and 13,483 fatalities.

Amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Country, the Government imposed a partial (on weekdays) and total lockdown (on weekends), closed public sites, prohibited gatherings, and shifted to online learning in schools and universities instead of in-person attendance.

On March 2, Iraq received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China as the country is struggling to cope with a new surge of the disease.