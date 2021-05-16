COVID-19: +2400 new cases and 22 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2,456 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 24 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 5,624 patients has achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,139,373 patients have contracted the virus, 1,045,240 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 91.7%), and 15,954 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 475,381 today, with 4,093 taking their jab in the past day.