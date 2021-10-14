COVID-19: 2383 new confirmed cases and 26 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2383 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 26 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3179 patients achieved full recovery.

