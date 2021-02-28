COVID-19: 23 fatalities and +3200 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 23 fatalities, 3248 new, cases and 2933 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Country, the Government imposed a partial (on weekdays) and total lockdown (on weekends), closed public sites, prohibited gatherings, and shifted to online learning in schools and universities instead of in-person attendance.

Iraq will receive tomorrow, Monday, the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China.