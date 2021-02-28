Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 23 fatalities and +3200 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-28T11:52:37+0000
COVID-19: 23 fatalities and +3200 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 23 fatalities, 3248 new, cases and 2933 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Country, the Government imposed a partial (on weekdays) and total lockdown (on weekends), closed public sites, prohibited gatherings, and shifted to online learning in schools and universities instead of in-person attendance.

Iraq will receive tomorrow, Monday, the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China.

related

Diyala schools are COVID-19-free, an official announces

Date: 2020-12-11 09:54:56
Diyala schools are COVID-19-free, an official announces

Iraq resorts to the technique of coexisting with COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-09 17:54:13
Iraq resorts to the technique of coexisting with COVID-19

Covid-19 new variant found in Iraq for the first time

Date: 2021-02-15 10:32:34
Covid-19 new variant found in Iraq for the first time

New coronavirus complication is puzzling doctors

Date: 2020-10-20 18:36:01
New coronavirus complication is puzzling doctors

COVID-19: 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-02 14:28:43
COVID-19: 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: Less than 1000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-30 13:30:41
Covid-19: Less than 1000 new cases in Iraq today

Iraq MoH: 300 children caught COVID-19's new strain

Date: 2021-02-24 15:39:04
Iraq MoH: 300 children caught COVID-19's new strain

COVID-19: 52 fatalities and 3577 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-10 13:06:52
COVID-19: 52 fatalities and 3577 new cases in Iraq today