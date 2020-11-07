COVID-19: 2280 new cases and 39 fatalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The COVID-19 death toll has significantly decreased in Iraq in the past 24 hours, according to what the Ministry of Health and Environment announced on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement today that it had registered 2880 new cases, raising the total number of cases to 496019.

The ministry indicated that 2660 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4259219, while 58810 patients are still receiving treatment.

39 patients passed away in the past 24 hours in all regions and cities of Iraq, bringing the total number of fatalities to 11283.