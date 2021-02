Shafaq News / the Iraqi Ministry of health and environment registered 2224 new cases, 15 fatalities and 1079 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak in the country has reached 643852, while the total number of recoveries currently amounts to 607059. There are 23614 inpatients, and 275 patients admitted to the ICU. The death toll is 13179.