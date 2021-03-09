COVID-19: 22 fatalities and +4600 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 22 fatalities, 4,610 new cases, and 3,692 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases has reached 735,626, including 668,153 recoveries and 13,618 fatalities.

Amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Country, the Government imposed on February 15 a partial and total lockdown, closed public sites, prohibited gatherings, and shifted to online learning in schools and universities instead of on-premises attendance.

Yesterday, Monday, The Iraqi government decided extend the nationwide curfew intended to rein the spread of COVID-19 through March 22; a statement cited the Supreme Commission for National Safety said.

The General Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Ministers attributed the decision to "the current dangerous status of the pandemic, and the accompanying indices predicting a surge in the new and critical cases. The current COVID-19 data indicate a rise in the rates of infection and hospitalization."

"A total lockdown shall be imposed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; and a partial lockdown from 08:00 pm till 05:00 am, starting from 9/3/2021 until 22/3/2021," the statement added.

The statement authorized the healthcare teams and security forces to keep tabs on the implementation of the restrictions and take legal measures against the violators.