COVID-19: +2,500 new confirmed cases and 47 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2,515 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 47 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 5,067 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,975,220 patients have contracted the virus, 1,862,940 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 94.3%), and 21,822 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,391,748 today, with 57,900 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.