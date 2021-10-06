COVID-19: +2,500 new confirmed cases and 20 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-06T14:27:33+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2,519 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 20 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,225 patients achieved full recovery. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2, 016,623 patients have contracted the virus, 1,932,121 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 95.8%), and 22,440 passed away. The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,924,402 today, with 59,102 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.

related

Iraqi MoH warns: there will be more mortalities

Date: 2021-07-30 08:39:16

COVID-19: +1,900 new confirmed cases and 36 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-09-18 13:46:18

The High Committee for Combating Coronavirus declares lockdowns

Date: 2021-03-03 14:58:15

COVID-19: 2100+ new cases and 34 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-30 13:25:51

COVID-19: 4580 new cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-20 13:48:08

Iraq studies the effect of Covid-19 pandemic on reproductive health services

Date: 2020-09-09 06:46:38

Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-19 12:38:45

COVID-19: +6900 new cases and 43 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-24 13:42:16