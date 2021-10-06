COVID-19: +2,500 new confirmed cases and 20 mortalities in Iraq today
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-06T14:27:33+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2,519 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday.
The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 20 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,225 patients achieved full recovery.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2, 016,623 patients have contracted the virus, 1,932,121 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 95.8%), and 22,440 passed away.
The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,924,402 today, with 59,102 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.
related
Iraqi MoH warns: there will be more mortalities
Date: 2021-07-30 08:39:16
COVID-19: +1,900 new confirmed cases and 36 mortalities in Iraq today
Date: 2021-09-18 13:46:18
The High Committee for Combating Coronavirus declares lockdowns
Date: 2021-03-03 14:58:15
COVID-19: 2100+ new cases and 34 mortalities in Iraq today
Date: 2020-11-30 13:25:51
COVID-19: 4580 new cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today
Date: 2021-05-20 13:48:08
Iraq studies the effect of Covid-19 pandemic on reproductive health services
Date: 2020-09-09 06:46:38
Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today
Date: 2020-10-19 12:38:45
COVID-19: +6900 new cases and 43 mortalities in Iraq today
Date: 2021-04-24 13:42:16