COVID-19: +2,400 new confirmed cases and 32 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2,447 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 32 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4,156 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,996,214 patients have contracted the virus, 1,900,227 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 95.2%), and 22,142 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,672,216 today, with 65,319 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.