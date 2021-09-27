Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +2,400 new confirmed cases and 32 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-27T13:34:29+0000
COVID-19: +2,400 new confirmed cases and 32 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2,447 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.  

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 32 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 4,156 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,996,214 patients have contracted the virus, 1,900,227 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 95.2%), and 22,142 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,672,216 today, with 65,319 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.

related

As COVID-19 lockdown bites, disputed territories plunged into poverty

Date: 2021-02-24 12:02:18
As COVID-19 lockdown bites, disputed territories plunged into poverty

Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-03 12:44:50
Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Iraq to start a third wave of COVID-19 epidemic, statement

Date: 2021-06-24 18:28:28
Iraq to start a third wave of COVID-19 epidemic, statement

COVID-19: 3651 new cases and 90 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-06 13:59:34
COVID-19: 3651 new cases and 90 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 52 deaths and 3923 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-09-16 13:25:22
COVID-19: 52 deaths and 3923 new cases in Iraq today

Iraqi MoH: not adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures will lead to unimaginable consequences

Date: 2020-08-07 15:01:49
Iraqi MoH: not adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures will lead to unimaginable consequences

COVID-19: 5882 new cases and 30 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-02 13:48:37
COVID-19: 5882 new cases and 30 fatalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-25 12:09:37
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today