COVID-19: +2,400 new confirmed cases and 28 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2,479 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 28 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,243 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2،014,104 patients have contracted the virus, 1,928,896 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 95.8%), and 22,420 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,888,214 today, with 71,142 taking their jab in the past 24 hours