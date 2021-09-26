COVID-19: +2,000 new confirmed cases and 38 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2,139 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 38 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3,658 patients achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 1,993,767 patients have contracted the virus, 1,896,071 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 95%), and 22,072 passed away.

The statement added that the cumulative count of vaccine recipients rose to 4,643,129 today, with 34,245 taking their jab in the past 24 hours.