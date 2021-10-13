COVID-19: 1766 new confirmed cases and 35 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-13T14:01:01+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1766 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 35 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3245 patients achieved full recovery. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2028115 patients have contracted the virus, 1955288 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 96.4%), and 22655 passed away.

