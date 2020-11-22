COVID-19: 1766 new cases and 33 fatalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News / the Iraqi ministry of health and environment registered 1766 new cases, 33 fatalities and 2412 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has reached 535321, while the total number of recoveries amounted to 465452. There are 57911 inpatients. The death toll is 11958.

