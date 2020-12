Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 1735 new cases, 24 fatalities and 1782 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

the total number of cases has reached 569873, while the total number of recoveries amounted to 499846. There are 57526 inpatients, as well as 212 admitted to the ICU. The death toll is 12501.