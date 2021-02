Shafaq News/ COVID-19 case count in Iraq is on the rise again, with 1660 new cases registered in the country today, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Health.

The ministry said in the daily report on the epidemiological situation that 1020 patients have achieved full recovery, while eight passed away in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 patients rose to 627,416, of whom 599,167 have fully recovered. The death toll from complications of the virus is 13,111.