COVID-19: 16 fatalities and +4000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered 16 fatalities, 4,181 new cases and 2, 259 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of cases has reached 675,982 including 623,337 recoveries and 13,311 fatalities.

Amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Country, the Government imposed a partial and total lockdown, closed public sites, prohibited gatherings, and shifted to online learning in schools and universities instead of in-person attendance.