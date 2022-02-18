COVID-19: 16 deaths and +2,300 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-18T14:38:03+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 2,326 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 16 deaths and 4,434 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 22,887,777 patients have contracted the 2,213,097 of whom fully recovered (at a recovery rate of 96.7%), and 24,840 passed away.

related

COVID-19: +800 new cases and 21 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-11-22 13:47:01

COVID-19: 7152 new cases and 45 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-27 13:30:26

Third deadlier COVID-19 wave is around the corner, MoH official says

Date: 2021-07-15 12:33:38

MoH attributes the soaring infection rates to "non-compliance"

Date: 2022-01-15 15:13:36

Iraq grants Sinopharm and AstraZeneca's vaccines an EUA

Date: 2021-01-19 10:58:12

COVID-19 severity has decreased in Iraq, official says

Date: 2020-09-14 11:37:41

Forensic Medicine Department in Mosul shut down after registering 13 COVID-19 cases

Date: 2020-07-30 16:30:43

Iraq launches an online platform for COVID-19 Vaccine registration

Date: 2021-03-01 11:53:56