COVID-19: +1500 new cases and 22 deaths in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq recorded around 1500 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, featuring a continuous decline in the infection rate over the past few days, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment.

In the epidemiological report of today, Wednesday 16/12/2020, the ministry said that the cumulative case count rose to 578916 after registering 1553 new cases today.

The statement added that 1766 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 513405. On the other hand, 22 patients succumbed to the complications of the virus, increasing the total number of COVID-19 mortalities to 12,636.