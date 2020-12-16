Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

COVID-19: +1500 new cases and 22 deaths in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-16T12:10:39+0000
COVID-19: +1500 new cases and 22 deaths in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq recorded around 1500 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, featuring a continuous decline in the infection rate over the past few days, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment.

In the epidemiological report of today, Wednesday 16/12/2020, the ministry said that the cumulative case count rose to 578916 after registering 1553 new cases today.

The statement added that 1766 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 513405. On the other hand, 22 patients succumbed to the complications of the virus, increasing the total number of COVID-19 mortalities to 12,636.

related

COVID-19: 2280 new cases and 39 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-07 12:46:11
COVID-19: 2280 new cases and 39 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 1735 new cases and 24 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-09 12:41:10
COVID-19: 1735 new cases and 24 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 2554 new cases and 55 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-25 12:29:14
COVID-19: 2554 new cases and 55 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 3920 new cases and 49 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-20 12:53:56
COVID-19: 3920 new cases and 49 fatalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-04 12:35:23
Covid-19: more than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-27 11:30:37
Covid-19: more than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-29 12:43:16
Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 52 fatalities and 3577 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-10 13:06:52
COVID-19: 52 fatalities and 3577 new cases in Iraq today