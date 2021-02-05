COVID-19: +1500 new cases and 12 mortalities in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 1534 new COVID-19 cases to take its total to 625756, the Iraqi Ministry of Health said today, Friday.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry reported 12 fatalities from the complications of the virus, bringing the death toll to 13103.

It also reported 1188 recoveries to take its total to 598147, with a recovery rate of 95.6%.

The COVID-19 intensive care patients amounted to 199.

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections with 372.

So far, the ministry of health and environment has conducted 5,852,224 tests in all governorates.