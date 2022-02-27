COVID-19: 15 deaths and 945 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-27T14:44:30+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 945 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 15 deaths and 2544 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2301590 patients have contracted the virus, 2241001 of whom fully recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.4%), and 24975 passed away.

related

Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-05 13:00:36

COVID-19: +1,300 new confirmed cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-09-25 13:33:45

Kurdistan announces the readiness for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Date: 2021-02-25 11:30:42

Latest on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus

Date: 2021-11-26 06:18:26

The first batch of the COVAX vaccine arrives in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-25 12:31:02

Covid-19: More than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-20 14:53:04

COVID-19: +5,000 new cases and 19 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-16 13:26:19

Covid-19: new precautionary measures in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-22 14:55:24