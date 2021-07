Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged more than new 1456 COVID-19 cases and six mortalities, according to a statement of the Region's Ministry of Health today.

The statement said that 651 patients have recovered from the virus in the past day, while six patients with confirmed PCR results passed away.

The cumulative count of the confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 203590, while the recoveries amounted to 186238.

The death toll rose to 4580.