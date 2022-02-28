COVID-19: 14 deaths and +1200 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-28T13:45:43+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1203 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 14 deaths and 2,643 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2,302,792 patients have contracted the virus, 2,243,644 of whom fully recovered (at a recovery rate of 97.4%), and 24,989 passed away.

related

COVID-19 severity has decreased in Iraq, official says

Date: 2020-09-14 11:37:41

Iraqi MP Ali Al-Abboudi passes away from COVID-19

Date: 2020-12-03 13:53:07

Diyala schools are COVID-19-free, an official announces

Date: 2020-12-11 09:54:56

Covid-19: 3962 new cases today

Date: 2020-08-25 14:57:31

Covid-19: More than 320 new cases in Iraq today, still ranks the first in the Arab World

Date: 2021-12-24 15:22:21

COVID-19: 3552 new cases and 41 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-17 13:40:23

Al-Anbar announces new restrictions amid fears of second COVID-19 wave

Date: 2021-02-04 11:18:16

COVID-19: 18 deaths and 2074 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2022-02-21 14:17:35