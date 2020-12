Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered 1380 new cases, 25 fatalities and 2121 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The ministry’s reported indicated that Najaf, Duhok, Karbala, Kirkuk, Wasit, Maysan, Al-Anbar, Al-Diwaniyah, Al-Muthanna, have not registered any fatalities.