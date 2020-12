Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced today, Monday, registering 1338 new cases, 2028 recoveries, and 24 mortalities over the past 24 hours.

The ministry indicated that the total number of recoveries amounted to 509,474, with a recovery rate of 88.5%. The total number of injuries 575,972; 53,895 of whom are still under treatment and 197 ICU-patients. The death toll for the virus total became 12,603.