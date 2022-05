Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 131 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

In its daily epidemiological report, the Ministry registered 125 recovery cases and one mortality.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 patients since the emergence of the virus in the country amounted to 2,325,871, of whom 2,299,451 recovered and 25,215 passed away.