COVID-19: 13 deaths and 336 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-12-21T14:23:52+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 336 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 13 COVID-19 deaths and 456 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2091180 patients have contracted the virus, 2060869 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.6%), and 24078 passed away.

