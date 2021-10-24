COVID-19: 1247 new confirmed cases and 24 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-24T14:28:19+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 1247 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 24 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 2139 patients achieved full recovery. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2046274 patients have contracted the virus, 1986578 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97,1%), and 22961 passed away.

