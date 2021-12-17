COVID-19: 12 deaths and 357 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-12-17T13:47:43+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 357 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 12 COVID-19 deaths and 688 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2090026 patients have contracted the virus, 2058994 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.5%), and 24042 passed away.

