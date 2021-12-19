COVID-19: 12 deaths and 272 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-19T14:17:35+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 12 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday. The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 12 COVID-19 deaths and 392 recoveries were registered today. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 209048 patients have contracted the virus, 2059866 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 98.5%), and 24063 passed away.

