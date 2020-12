Shafaq News / The infection rate of COVID-19 continues to decline in Iraq as the Ministry of Health registered only 1158 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 586,503.

In today’s daily epidemiological report, the ministry said that 1707 patients had achieved full recovery, raising the total recovery case-count to 524,344.

The death toll from the complications of the virus rose to 12,725 after registering 15 deaths over the past 24 hours.